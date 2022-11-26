TDP sees role of Kodali Nani, Vamsi behind bogus firms

Vijayawada: TDP national spokesman Kommireddy Pattabhiram on Friday alleged that a fresh scam involving Rs 1,100 crore has come to light in the State.

Talking to media persons at the party national headquarters at Mangalagiri, Pattabhiram said that the role of the YSRCP MLAs Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Vallabhaneni Vamsi in this scandal should be probed both by the state government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said Kodali Nani and Vamsi under the supervision of their close associate Olupalli Ranga had formed a bogus organisation in the name of Sankalpa Siddhi through which they amassed Rs 1,100 crore. These leaders, who are well aware that they would be defeated in the coming polls, are making such huge amount of money only to purchase votes in the next elections, he stated.

This Sankalpa Siddhi and the Ekart India Private Limited were carrying out their operations making Gudivada and Gannavaram as headquarters under the supervision of Ranga but Gutta Venugopal Krishna and Gutta Kiran as benamis, he alleged. Their initial investment was a mere Rs 1 lakh when they established it on May 17, 2022 but within such a short time they made a whopping Rs 1,100 crore, he claimed.

Pattabhi Ram said agents of the Ekart Pvt Ltd and the Sankalpa Siddhi cheated the common people by promising Rs 200 payment per day if one invests Rs 20,000 besides paying Rs 60,000 in just 10 months. Vamsi and Nani invested the money looted through this bogus firms in lands in Hyderabad and Bengaluru under binami names, he said and demanded that the Vijayawada police commissioner respond to this immediately. He should answer how the money reached Bengaluru and why they purchased properties there and why Vamsi has been staying n Hyderabad for the past three to four months leaving his constituency, the TDP leader demanded.

Pattabh said 'Tadepalli palace' is certainly behind the YSRCP MLAs making such huge amount of Rs 1,100 crore in the name of these organisations.