TDP senior leader Nallamilli Moolareddy passes away

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former Anaparthi MLA and Telugu Desam Party senior leader Nallamilli Moolareddy passed away on Monday afternoon.

He had been suffering from illness for some time. Moolareddy, who entered politics as a disciple of Rayavaram Munasabu, joined TDP and won the 1983 elections from Anaparthi constituency and he won 1985 by-election also.

He lost elections in 1989. He won in 1994 and 1999 elections and lost in 2004 and 2009 elections.

In 2014 elections, his son Ramakrishna Reddy was fielded from Anaparthi and won. Moolareddy, who had a great passion for arts, established 'Moolareddy Nataka Kalaparishad' and conducted drama competitions for several years. TDP leaders condoled his death.