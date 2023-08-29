TDP stages protest over ‘illegal’ quarrying

Live
Narasaraopet: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that the ruling party leaders illegally quarried 40 crore tonnes of sand at 500 sand reaches and earned Rs 40,000 crore.
Police prevented Pulla Rao and former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar, while they were proceeding to Kothapalli village of Atchampet mandal to register their protest. They staged a protest at Ambedkar statue at Amaravati on Monday. Police shifted them to the police station. Speaking to the media, Prattipati Pulla Rao criticised that YSRCP leaders were looting sand. “What is the need to stop us while proceeding to sand reaches,” he questioned.
He alleged that MLA Namburu Sankara Rao mounted pressure on the police for their arrest. He further said that though the contract is over, JP Ventures Ltd Company still illegally quarrying sand. He recalled that sand, which was sold at Rs 1,000 a lorry, is now being sold at Rs 5,000 and imposed additional burden on the common man.