TDP stages rasta roko opposing three capitals

Tirupati: The first extended meeting of the combined Chittoor district TDP was held in Tirupati on Monday. Several senior leaders, including former ministers Panabaka Lakshmi, N Amaranatha Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, former MLAs and others attended the meeting. On the occasion, they staged a rasta roko on the national highway at Tanapalli circle protesting against the three capitals.

They raised slogans in favour of Amaravati as the capital and against the three capitals. Chandramohan Reddy and Amaranatha Reddy said that YSRCP Chittoor district leaders have supported Amaravati as the capital and won the Assembly elections. But now they took a U-turn and supported Visakha Garjana. The people of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts are ready to teach a lesson to the YSRCP leaders in the next elections, they said. They found fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for opposing the people's capital Amaravati and felt that he should remember his comments made on Amaravati in the Assembly in the past.

Later, during the meeting, Amaranatha Reddy said that TDP cadres should work together in fight against the government's inefficiency in governance. Everyone should work for the victory of party graduates' MLC candidate Dr K Srikanth and this election should be a pre-final for the next Assembly elections.

Chandramohan Reddy said that the time has come to protect the state. Visakhapatnam was well developed during the TDP government's tenure and minister Dharmana Prasada Rao's comments that TDP has not developed north Andhra were baseless. The people of north Andhra will teach the YSRCP a befitting lesson.

Leaders from all constituencies in the combined Chittoor district have attended the meeting. G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma, N Kishore Kumar Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani, B N Rajasimhulu, Gounivari Srinivasulu, Shankar Yadav, R C Munikrishna, Sridhar Varma were among those who attended the meeting.