TDP starts missed call campaign for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Amaravati: In order to take its fight against privatisation of steel plant to the next level, TDP launched 'missed call' to record people's voices of support for the 'Save Visakha Steel' stir.

Till now, more than 20,000 missed calls were received. In a press release here, the party said that it had begun this campaign urging supporters to give a missed call to 8099981981.The campaign has received 20,000 calls within two days.

This is part of the TDP's efforts to utilise social media to step up the agitation in the coming weeks, it said.

The missed call campaign by the TDP promises to open up a new front in this crucial stage of intensifying the agitation against the privatisation of the VSP, the statement said.