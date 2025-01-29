TDP supremo promises nominated posts by June

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu directed the party leaders to interact with people on implementation of government welfare schemes and try to rectify any lapses on implementation aspect.

Addressing MPs, ministers, MLAs and MLCs and party in-charges through a tele conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister assured recognition for those who worked hard for strengthening the party by way of giving nominated posts. He said that party leaders should propose the names of those who worked hard. He said ministers, MPs and MLAs should interact with party leaders at district level to discuss and settle public issues.

He said nominated posts will be given to those who are members of cluster, unit, booth and section (CUBS). He said 214 market committee, 1,100 trust board nominated posts will be filled by June. He said that there will be a review on the functioning of leaders after getting nominated posts.

The Chief Minister said that the TDP government fulfilled majority of the poll promises in the past seven months despite financial crisis and party leaders should take the message to the people.