TDP terms 'Nethanna Nestham' a betrayal of handloom weavers

Mangalagiri: TDP former MP Nimmala Kistappa on Wednesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of betraying the weavers by giving Rs 24,000 benefit under 'Nethanna Nestham' to just 80,000 when there were over 3.5 lakh families dependent on the profession all over the state.

Kistappa advised the Chief Minister to change the name of his welfare programme to 'Nethanna Mosam' (betrayal of weavers) going by how lakhs of weavers were not being given any benefit along petty political and other considerations. Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain whether it would be justified to give the financial benefit to just two or three weavers in each village and habitation.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the Jagan regime had cancelled all the incentives and subsidies that were given to the weavers under the Chandrababu Naidu rule. He said that the Jagan government was shamelessly boasting about its programme for weavers by spending huge amounts on advertisements.

He said the CM should explain why his rule had set aside the Rs 2.5 lakh subsidy scheme for the weavers' house-cum-shed construction. The TDP gave another Rs 75,000 benefit for the shed, which was required to make the lengthy sari. Also, Rs 2.5 lakh bank loan was provided. The present government was undermining this, he alleged.

Kistappa strongly criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to continue his betrayals with his false statements that Rs 24,000 benefit would be given immediately to all those who did not get it. The Chief Minister asked them to submit their applications to get this benefit in just two to three days. But, one weaver burnt his loom at Bellampalli in Hindupur in protest against the government not giving the Nestham benefit, he said.