TDP totally ignored weavers: Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and MP Vanga Geetha on Saturday launched YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme at Collectorate on the occasion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhash Chandra Bose alleged that the TD government had completely ignored the problems of handloom workers during its stint. He said the government has decided to clear Rs 176 crore arrears of APCO by January 9 next year.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said under the YSR Nethanna Nestam scheme, all the eligible beneficiaries will be provided with a financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum in five years.

MP Vanga Geetha said both men and women in the weavers community would get adequate assistance under the scheme. The Ministers handed over the cheques for Rs 16,71,36 lakh to the weavers. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, DCCB Chairman Anantha Vijay Bhaskar and others were present.