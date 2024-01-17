  • Menu
TDP under the leadership of Jyotula Nehru to pay tribute to NTR in Jaggampet tomorrow

In Jaggampet Constituency, on the death anniversary of Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, the founder president of Telugu Desam Party to be celebrated on...

In Jaggampet Constituency, on the death anniversary of Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, the founder president of Telugu Desam Party to be celebrated on January 18th, the State Telugu Desam Party has decided to distribute sweets to NTR idols in the villages and flowers and distribute sweets to NTR idols in the villages. Vice President Jyotula Nehru Garu, Kakinada District TDP President Jyotula Naveen Garu has ordered.



