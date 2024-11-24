TDP Urges Centre for debate on key issues of AP in winter session

In a recent development, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the leader of the TDP Parliamentary Party, has called on the central government to initiate a debate in Parliament regarding various pressing issues affecting Andhra Pradesh. This appeal follows an all-party meeting held in Delhi on Sunday, coinciding with the commencement of the winter session of Parliament.

Devarayalu highlighted the ongoing challenges surrounding the Polavaram Project, stating the need for a discussion to understand the current situation and the reasons behind the delays. He also raised concerns about the pending institutions that were to be established in the state under the Bifurcation Act, specifically mentioning the oil refinery and Kadapa Steel Plant.

The TDP leader pointed out the severe challenges faced by residents of Vijayawada due to recent floods. He emphasized the urgency for discussion on preventive measures and funding allocations for future flood management in urban areas, underlining the necessity for strategic planning.

Furthermore, Devarayalu mentioned the lack of progress on the interlinking of the Godavari and Penna rivers, asserting that its completion could benefit about 10 lakh acres of agricultural land with irrigation water. He urged that this critical issue be placed on the parliamentary agenda.

In addition, the TDP leader called for action against individuals posting inappropriate content on social media, requesting the implementation of stringent laws to address this growing concern. He also drew attention to the difficulties faced by many expatriates, advocating for the introduction of supportive legislation by the central government to assist them.