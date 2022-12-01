TDP wants BCs to flourish in politics

Eluru: Former CM and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the party always strives to promote Backward Classes (BCs) in politics and TDP is the only political party that wants the community to flourish.

At a meeting with BC community leaders and others at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district as part of the 'Idemi Kharma-Mana Rashtraniki', Chandrababu said BCs, who are over 50% of the total population, have been facing various problems. Former CM late NT Rama Rao, who know this, made them partners in the State development, when he was the CM of the combined Andhra Pradesh State. After this, thousands of BCs have grown as State-level leaders," he noted.

He said that TDP is an organisation with eminent BC personalities like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, KE Krishna Murthy, Ayyannapatrudu and Yerran Naidu. He reminded that it is the TDP, which increased reservations for BCs in local bodies from 24% to 34% but this Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, brought the quota back to 24%," Chandrababu noted.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy do not want the BCs to be united and deliberately creating rifts among the community and is trying to suppress them for his personal gain. He pointed out that TDP government during its tenure gave loans to BCs to promote them financially and financial assistance was extended through various

corporations.

Stating that Rs 36,000 crore was allocated for BCs through a sub-plan and Rs 30,000 crore was released when he was the CM, Naidu dared CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to reveal the details of how much he spent for BC welfare till date.

Jagan has claimed of giving reservations for BCs in nominated posts but only three members have been nominated in the 37-member TTD Trust Board, Naidu pointed out. Is this 50% quota for the community? he questioned.