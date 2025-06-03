TDP wins Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat chairperson’s post

Vijayawada: After several days of struggle and suspense, the TDP won the chairperson post of Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat in NTR district on Monday.

Tiruvuru RDP Madhuri has conducted the council meeting to elect the new chairperson. K Nirmala, ward number 1 councillor, has been elected unanimously in the 20 members council.

Tiruvuru MLA K Srinivas participated in the voting as officio member and the TDP got a majority figure of 11 votes while the YSRCP candidate M Prasad got only nine votes. Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat chairperson’s election was postponed two times earlier.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath visited Tiruvuru and congratulated the new chairperson K Nirmala.

He alleged the YSRCP leaders conducted camp politics and tried to win the election.

He alleged some YSRCP leaders from Vijayawada came to Tiruvuru recently to create disturbances in the town. He assured the people of Tiruvuru that the Nagara Panchayat will be developedwith the collective efforts and proper planning.