Live
- WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp to Launch Usernames; Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number
- Common Myths About Coworking Spaces: Debunked
- Massive jailbreak in Karachi amid earthquake chaos; over 200 inmates flee Malir prison
- JSP candidate elected as vice-chairman
- India-US Trade Deal May Be Coming Soon, Says US Commerce Secretary Lutnick
- TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away After Battle with Cancer; Friends Share Funeral Details and Tributes
- Rare Odia copper plate unearthed in Gunupur
- Singer Akhil Sachdeva reflects on working with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane amid Indo-Pak tensions
- Jawahar vows to protect rights of SCs
- PMGSY funds being siphoned off by Trinamool leaders: Amit Malviya slams Mamata govt
TDP wins Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat chairperson’s post
Vijayawada: After several days of struggle and suspense, the TDP won the chairperson post of Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat in NTR district on...
Vijayawada: After several days of struggle and suspense, the TDP won the chairperson post of Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat in NTR district on Monday.
Tiruvuru RDP Madhuri has conducted the council meeting to elect the new chairperson. K Nirmala, ward number 1 councillor, has been elected unanimously in the 20 members council.
Tiruvuru MLA K Srinivas participated in the voting as officio member and the TDP got a majority figure of 11 votes while the YSRCP candidate M Prasad got only nine votes. Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat chairperson’s election was postponed two times earlier.
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath visited Tiruvuru and congratulated the new chairperson K Nirmala.
He alleged the YSRCP leaders conducted camp politics and tried to win the election.
He alleged some YSRCP leaders from Vijayawada came to Tiruvuru recently to create disturbances in the town. He assured the people of Tiruvuru that the Nagara Panchayat will be developedwith the collective efforts and proper planning.