TDP-YSRCP spar in Council over Ambati’s remarks

Vijayawada: Asharp war of words erupted in Legislative Council during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, as ruling TDP leaders and YSRCP members clashed over controversial remarks allegedly made by former minister Ambati Rambabu.

The confrontation intensified after HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh accused Ambati Rambabu of insulting the mother of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh demanded clarity from the Opposition, asking whether such remarks were acceptable. “If the Chief Minister’s mother is insulted, will we remain silent? We must all respect women, both inside and outside the House,” he asserted. Lokesh added that derogatory comments against women should not be trivialised as “two small words,” as YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Red had suggested.

Referring to past incidents, Lokesh said the government had taken action even when posts were made against family members of political leaders. He maintained that the ruling party was not indulging in partisanship but stood firm on protecting the dignity of women. “If anyone insults a mother, it cannot be brushed aside. Provide evidence if any TDP member has done the same, we will act,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana reacted strongly, questioning whether the government had the authority to file cases against Opposition leaders at will. He said Ambati Rambabu had spoken in the heat of the moment after being provoked and had subsequently expressed regret. “Ambati is a senior and wise leader; that is why he apologised,” Satyanarayana said, warning that harassment of Opposition leaders would have political consequences.

The YSRCP leader further accused the ruling party of seeking political mileage by bringing women into the debate. He questioned whether insulting Ambati Rambabu’s mother was any different from insulting any other mother. “A mother is a mother, regardless of party lines,” he said, adding that whoever insults women is wrong, irrespective of political affiliation. The exchange led to noisy scenes in the Council, with members from both sides raising objections.