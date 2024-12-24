TDR bonds will be issued to those hit by ‘master plan’: MLA

Tirupati: TDR bonds will be issued to all those whose lands were acquired for laying master plan roads in the city by Febru-ary, said city MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

The MLA along with mandal and corporation officials participated in a revenue convention held at Tirumala Nagar of Thimminaidupalem panchayat (50 division) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that during the YSRCP rule, ex-MLA and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy issued TDR bonds for the lands acquired for master plan roads only to selected people i. e. to his followers and partymen, leaving the genuine owners who gave up their lands for master plan roads in lurch.

Thus the master plan roads benefited only ex MLA and his men, Srinivasulu said. He assured that the corporation of-ficials will take steps for issuing TDR bonds to the land-owners who have not got the TDR bonds so far.

The local TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders brought many issues to the notice of the MLA including land for burial ground. The MLA said he would solve all the problems.