Teacher booked for misbehaving with girl students

Kodumur (Kurnool district) : A Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for misbehaving with girls students of the school. The teacher has also been suspended by the education department.

The incident took place at the Venkatagiri mandal parishad primary school in Kodumur mandal on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as M Lakshmanna, has been working as an SGT at the Venkatagiri MPP school. According to reports, he had been misbehaving with students for some time. Disturbed by his behaviour, the girl students informed their parents, who then confronted the teacher.

Enraged parents gathered at the school and attacked the teacher. The situation quickly escalated, creating a tense atmosphere on the school premises. However, the teacher was rescued and confined to a classroom for his safety.

The matter was reported to the police and the higher authorities of the education department.

The police, upon receiving the complaint, rushed to the school to assess the situation. The accused was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station. A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act, among other charges, and he has been sent to remand.

Following the incident, the education department placed the accused teacher under suspension. District education officer (DEO) S Samuel Paul issued the suspension orders.