Teacher nourishes souls of students: Cine writer Marudhuri Raja

Ongole: Cine writer and director Marudhuri Raja attended the annual day celebrations of the CSR Sarma Vidyalaya, along with the members of the governing committee here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Raja recollected memories of his childhood, friends, and the early days of his writing play for theatre as a student at CSR Sarma College. A teacher is someone who nourishes the souls of the students for a lifetime, he said.

The CSR Sarma College Committee president Dr Ganjam Srinivasa Murthy, Vice-President Chivukula Ramesh Kumar, secretary and correspondent Karavadi Raghavarao, treasurer O Narasimha Sastry, members Y Ramakrishna, WL Prasad, principal of the college M Srinivasa Rao explained the history of the college. They informed that the management wanted to have KG to PG in the premises spanning 18 acres, consisting of a huge playground giving priority to extracurricular activities, to mould the children as responsible personalities.

President of the Prakasam district chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society and correspondent of Montessori School in Ongole P Prakash shared memories his college experience, and how Marudhuri Raja and others spent their time actively in theatre arts and studies.

Under the supervision and guidance of the CSR Sarma Vidyalaya Principal YS Digvijay Kumar and teachers, children showcased many plays and dance programmers and exhibited their talent. Guests presented prizes and commendation certificates to winners of science fair, and academics and awarded the exceptional kids for their performance over the year.

The schoolteachers and staff I Ramalakshmi, I Malliswari, T Lakshmi Kumari, Ch Dolia, K Suneetha, K Sumalatha, M Eswar, M Komala Jyothi, Sk Areefa, M Lakshmi Kumari, A Naga Sailaja, Y Peerambi and others were present.