Teachers advised to impart quality education

Deputy Educational Officer EV Narayana inspecting the implementation aof the mid-day meal programme at MPP School in Krishnudupalem village

The Deputy District Education Officer of Rajahmundry Division EV Narayana advised teachers to ensure that teaching methods help students master diverse processes.

Rajamahendravaram: The Deputy District Education Officer of Rajahmundry Division EV Narayana advised teachers to ensure that teaching methods help students master diverse processes. He inspected the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Krishnudupalem of Gokavaram mandal on Monday.

In addition, he reviewed the implementation of the mid-day meal programme and provided suggestions for improvement.

