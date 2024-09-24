Live
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
Just In
Teachers advised to impart quality education
Highlights
The Deputy District Education Officer of Rajahmundry Division EV Narayana advised teachers to ensure that teaching methods help students master diverse processes.
Rajamahendravaram: The Deputy District Education Officer of Rajahmundry Division EV Narayana advised teachers to ensure that teaching methods help students master diverse processes. He inspected the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Krishnudupalem of Gokavaram mandal on Monday.
In addition, he reviewed the implementation of the mid-day meal programme and provided suggestions for improvement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS