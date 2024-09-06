Live
Teachers’ Day celebrated at Sainik School
Vizianagaram: Sainik School Korukonda celebrated Teachers’ Day in a grand manner on Thursday. Principal Group Captain SS Shastri led the ceremony, followed by the school administrative officer Lt Cdr Abilash Balachandran and others.
During the ceremony, certificates of appreciation and cash awards were presented to teachers who played a pivotal role in achieving academic excellence, particularly through outstanding CBSE results. The prestigious Grandhi Kamaraju Memorial Award for the best teacher was presented to Dr K Jayaprakash, the school’s librarian, for his commendable services.
The event also featured a programme conducted by the Class XI cadets, who expressed their gratitude and admiration for their teachers through a series of performances, showcasing their appreciation for the guidance and support provided by the teaching faculty.