Teachers play vital role in shaping students’ future: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha emphasized that teachers play a crucial role in shaping students’ futures and driving societal progress.

Speaking at the Guru Poojotsavam-2025 held on Friday at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Collector highlighted the significance of honoring teachers on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President and eminent scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He stressed the importance of preserving the age-old tradition of respecting teachers alongside parents and praised educators for imparting not just academics but also values and life skills to students.

The Collector noted that Kurnool district leads the State in school enrollments, with 5.22 lakh students currently studying, including 7,200 new first-grade admissions this year.

The Collector lauded the efforts of teachers in raising the Class 10 pass percentage from 62% to 89% by working with dedication and using innovative methods such as virtual classes.

He announced plans to launch a new virtual studio to enhance digital education, including skill development and IAS foundation courses.

Highlighting State government initiatives like the Talliki Vandanam scheme, free textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, and online classes, he urged students to make full use of these resources to achieve excellence.

Sharing his personal connection to teaching, the Collector said he had pursued a B.Ed with a desire to become a teacher and had once taught mathematics and coached DSC aspirants before entering civil services.

Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju announced that two computers would be provided to every school in the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency through MPLADS funds. A former contract lecturer himself, he expressed gratitude to his teachers for instilling values and discipline that helped him rise to his current position.

The MP said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh are committed to bringing transformative reforms to the education sector. He added that Kurnool district has been allocated the highest number of teacher posts in the State, with nearly 2,700 positions being filled under the DSC recruitment.

He assured that teachers’ issues would be taken to the government’s notice for resolution. Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy praised teaching as a sacred profession, likening teachers to sculptors who shape raw talent into brilliance.

She urged society to honor and respect teachers, emphasizing that values taught by educators help individuals reach great heights.

The event concluded with the felicitation of 31 teachers, including 14 from intermediate education, in recognition of their outstanding contributions. Several public representatives and officials, including DCMS Chairman Nageswar Rao Yadav and DEO Samuel Paul, attended the programme, which was marked by heartfelt tributes to the teaching community.