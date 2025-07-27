Teachers protest over pending salaries after transfers

Rajamahendravaram: A strong protest broke out on Saturday evening in front of the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office, led by the United Teachers Federation (UTF), demanding immediate payment of salaries to teachers who were transferred two months ago but have not yet been paid.

A large number of affected teachers participated in the protest, expressing anger over the government’s inaction. UTF East Godavari district president P Jayakar and general secretary A Shareef led the agitation, raising slogans against the administration.

Speaking at the protest, UTF state secretary N Aruna Kumari questioned why cabinet approval was necessary to release salaries for teachers already transferred to new locations. Jayakar and Shareef criticised the imposition of non-teaching duties on teachers under the P4 programme, calling it unjust.

The protest continued for two hours, with teachers demanding immediate disbursement of salaries. They warned that the agitation would continue until their issues were resolved.

District UTF vice president Vijay Gowri, treasurer USR Prasad, secretaries Sreemani, Ramesh Dayanidhi, M. Srinivas, Prakash Rao, and state committee member Rupas Rao also took part in the demonstration. A representation was submitted to the DEO staff outlining their demands.