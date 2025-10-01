Teachers told to treat work as service

Vijayawada: Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy emphasised that teachers play a crucial role in developing students into responsible citizens. He urged newly recruited teachers in government schools to work with accountability, as most of their students come from underprivileged backgrounds.

Speaking at the Mega DSC-2025 Success Meet organised by Vijayawada-based Yes & Yes Publications at SS Convention Hall here on Tuesday, the minister said that the State government had filled around 16,000 teaching posts through a transparent DSC process. On the occasion, he presented a cheque of Rs 50,000 to DSC state topper Seshadri Naidu from Srikakulam district.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had fulfilled the long-cherished dream of thousands of unemployed youth who aspired to become teachers, after the previous government had neglected DSC recruitment for five years. “Most of the selected candidates hail from poor families, so it is their duty to teach with dedication and responsibility,” he remarked.

He pointed out that teaching is a challenging task, as “a student’s brain works tenfold faster than that of a teacher”. Teachers, he said, should aim to position the state as a leader in education under the Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision.

The State also plans to create nearly 20 lakh jobs through skill development training, he added. Yes & Yes Publications Managing Director Makam Seshavali, former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, psychologist Nageswara Rao, Angaluru DIET College former principal NVG Anjaneyulu, Srinivas, and several others participated in the event.