Live
- Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
- Delhi election showdown: AAP's fortress tested as BJP eyes historic comeback
- Valentine’s Day: Spread Love and Wellness with Almonds This Season
- Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list
- I am sure Delhiites will stand with good as this is no ordinary election: CM Atishi
- Zeenat Aman shells out styling tips to glam up this Valentine’s Day
- Bankers’ support sought to propel growth rate
- Chandrababu to visit Hyderabad for personal event today
- Temperatures rises in AP and Telangana ahead of summer
- Expedite land acquisition, Collector instructs officials
Just In
Teachers told to work hard to achieve good results
Highlights
NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said the next 30 days are very important for schools and asked the teachers to work with more dedication to achieve good results in SSC examinations.
Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said the next 30 days are very important for schools and asked the teachers to work with more dedication to achieve good results in SSC examinations.
Collector on Friday made a surprise visit to ZP High School at Mulapadu village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal and inspected the school and attendance register. He noticed seven teachers were on leave and asked the HM about it. He said it is not correct to go on leave before examinations.
Later, speaking to the staff, collector said the SSC public examinations will commence next month and advised them not to take leaves. He also interacted with the students and made some suggestions to get more subject knowledge and good marks.
Next Story