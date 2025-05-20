Teachers’ unions call for protest at Chittoor DEO office tomorrow

Tirupati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Teachers’ Unions has called for a protest at the Chittoor District Education Office (DEO) on May 21, demanding amendments to the flawed teacher transfer policies and school restructuring regulations. In a meeting held at the UTF office in Tirupati on Monday, JAC district steering committee members including K Muthyala Reddy, Jagannatham, and Sambireddy among others passed a resolution urging the government to revoke GO 117. They criticised the reclassification of schools into nine types from the earlier six, calling it impractical and unfair.

Leaders highlighted that restructuring was carried out without considering ground realities, leading to surplus teacher posts and conversion of many schools into single-teacher institutions. The relocation of classes 3, 4, and 5 to model schools has forced young students to travel long distances, they noted.

The committee also condemned the government’s unilateral approach to transfer rules and demanded promotions for SGTs to fill headmaster posts in model schools. They insisted on revising student-teacher ratios in high schools and correcting irregularities in primary teacher postings.

The JAC urged all teachers to make the May 21 protest a success. Several union leaders and members participated in the meeting.