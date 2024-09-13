Teachers’ unions sore over DEO’s decision

Srikakulam: Representatives of the various teachers’ unions are expressing dissatisfaction at the controversial decisions of the district educational officer (DEO) K Tirumala Chaitanya.

Recently, a teacher from Medak district in Telangana state was transferred to Srikakulam as part of inter-state transfers as the teacher is native of Srikakulam district and he was recruited in Telangana region in the undivided AP state.

As per rules, such transferred te/ers should be posted at schools where no teachers are available or at single teacher school. But the DEO posted the teacher at Chimalavalasa upper primary (UP) school in Amadalavalasa mandal where five teachers are already working.

Democratic Teachers’ Federation (DTF) and State Teachers’ Union (STU) leaders complained to higher officials on the issue against the DEO. In the meantime, the row reached Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar who reportedly gave a dressing down to the DEO for violation of rules and also complained to higher officials against him.

Recently the DEO posted secondary grade teachers instead of Telugu and Hindi pandits in a school in Amadalavalasa mandal where the two pandit posts are required which attracted the ire of local parents’ committees.