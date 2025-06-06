Teaching methodologies, challenges in higher education brought to fore

Visakhapatnam: Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School organised a workshop on ‘teaching methodologies for Higher Education Institutions-in the context of NEP 2020’ at its campus in Visakhapatnam.

Bringing educators, academic leaders, and faculty members together to explore innovative teaching practices aligned with the National Education Policy (ΝΕΡ) 2020, the workshop aimed to enhance understanding of NEP 2020’s vision and to equip faculty with modern, student-centric teaching approaches that foster critical thinking, experiential learning and interdisciplinary education.

SP Ravindra, dean and director of IIAM B-School, highlighted the institution’s proactive role in aligning with national educational reforms and reiterated the importance of continuous professional development for educators.

The keynote address was delivered by V Krishna Mohan, director general of the B-School, former Registrar, Andhra University spoke on NEP 2020: a paradigm shift in higher education. He explained in detail various innovative processes that were introduced in the NEP through which India can become a knowledge super power.

The inaugural session was led by Prof Balamohan Das, former VC of Acharya Nagarjuna University, PS Avadhani, former Principal, AU College of Engineering, among others.