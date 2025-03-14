Team cooperation must for comprehensive city development: Mayor

Nellore : The general body meeting of Nellore Municipal Corporation, headed by Chairman Potluri Sravanthi Jayavardhan, has stressed the need for cooperation between officials and political parties in order to develop Nellore city in all fronts. The meeting also decided to allocate funds equally to all divisions to avoid group politics, irrespective of political parties.

While expressing deep concern over prevalence of uproar in the house following some corporators entering heated exchange of words between them over the allocation of works and irregularities, the Mayor said that there is no question of showing discrimination on any division in funds allocation. She said the aim of the administration is to develop all divisions irrespective of political parties.

The Chairman stressed that it is not possible without coordination between officials and political parties as the role of duo is inevitable for initiating development works. Responding to the issues of drinking water, mosquito problems, sanitation, desilting in canals etc, she directed the officials to solve the problems.

The meeting has resolved 89 resolutions against 91 specified in the agenda.

Deputy Mayors, Corporators, officials were present.