Tech plays vital role in controlling crimes: Anitha

Vijayawada: Stating that technology plays a very important role to control crime, Home Minister V Anitha said Andhra Pradesh police were far ahead in using the modern technology.

She said Vijayawada city is under the surveillance of CCTVs and drones. Anitha on Monday inaugurated the Satyanarayanapuram model police station, which has been built with a lot of amenities and advanced technology to detect the crimes.

The model police station has a women’s help desk, gym for the police staff, children’s zone for kids, centry reception, facial recognition cameras, CDR analysis, cyber crime wing etc. The police department has taken utmost care for construction of the model police station with corporate looks and amenities. Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister said she was delighted to inaugurate the model police station and stated that police stations will be changed to model police stations with more facilities and advanced technology to detect crimes and prevent them.

She praised the Vijayawada police saying the police successfully prevented the blade batch activities and ganja consumption. She felt the law and order will be under control when the police are very strict and take the responsibility of maintaining the law and order.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu said the Police Housing Corporation constructed the modern police station. He said the Vijayawada police were trying to nab the culprits within 24 hours when crime incidents take place.

He thanked the donors and people who always support to the police department.

He informed the services rendered by the Vijayawada city police. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said all police stations in the State will be transformed into model police stations in the next three years.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Deputy Commissioners of Police KGV Sarita, Tirumaleswara Reddy, ABTS Udaya Rani, SVD Prasad, Krishna Murthy Naidu, other officials and staff were present at the police station.