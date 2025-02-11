  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Techie allegedly murdered in Vizianagaram

Techie allegedly murdered in Vizianagaram
x
Highlights

A software engineer has been allegedly murdered in Nemalam, located in the Therlam mandal of Vizianagaram district.

A software engineer has been allegedly murdered in Nemalam, located in the Therlam mandal of Vizianagaram district. The victim, 30-year-old was found dead on the outskirts of the village, reportedly at the hands of unknown assailants.

The deceased, who had been working from home, was living in the area at the time of his death. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining the crime scene and gathering information to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the murder.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to bring those responsible to justice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick