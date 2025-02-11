Techie allegedly murdered in Vizianagaram

A software engineer has been allegedly murdered in Nemalam, located in the Therlam mandal of Vizianagaram district. The victim, 30-year-old was found dead on the outskirts of the village, reportedly at the hands of unknown assailants.

The deceased, who had been working from home, was living in the area at the time of his death. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining the crime scene and gathering information to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the murder.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to bring those responsible to justice.