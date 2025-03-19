Technical skills crucial in cyber crimes detection: SP

Anantapur: A workshop on ‘Using technical skills in cyber crimes detection’ was organised under the chairmanship of SP P Jagadeesh here on Tuesday. Several resources persons participated.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Jagadeesh opined that technical skills were crucial in cyber crimes detection. He maintained that the art of probing was crucial along with technical skills for crime detection. He said cyber crimes were growing in leaps and bounds. Skills can be attained only by experience.

Cyber crimes detection expert Ramanjaneyulu from Hyderabad gave important tips in cyber crimes detection. The nature of crimes was fast changing as criminals were adopting highly technical skills in financial frauds and bank account hackings.

“The need of the hour is tuning our minds towards technical craftsmanship,” he said.

He called participating police officers to attain technical skills to analyse cyber crimes. The SP called upon police officers to learn the technicalities of investigation and graduate into experts in cyber crimes detection.