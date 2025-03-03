Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City

Tirupati: The annual techno-cultural fest, Abhisarga 2025 being conducted by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City (IIIT Sri City), which concluded on Sunday has showcased a harmonious blend of technology and creativity, reflecting the institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and cultural enrichment.

Participants engaged in a variety of events that highlighted the diverse talents and interests of the student community. Teams collaborated to develop innovative solutions addressing current challenges in the healthcare sector, demonstrating the potential of technology in improving patient care and medical processes. Teams also collaborated to develop innovative solutions addressing modern cyber threats, demonstrating the critical importance of cyber security in today’s

digital landscape and also to explore and apply artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to solve complex problems.

Dance competitions were held with captivating performances, blending traditional and contemporary dance forms, reflecting the rich cultural diversity and artistic expression within the institute.

The fest concluded with an exhilarating DJ show, where students gathered to celebrate the success of the event, enjoying music and dance that fostered a sense of community and joy.