‘Technology, innovation key to environmental protection’

Amaravati: “Environmentalpollution poses a serious global threat, and protecting the environment is the shared responsibility of all humankind,” stated P Krishnaiah, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, while addressing a seminar at SRM University-AP.

Delivering a keynote address on environmental pollution and protection, retired IAS officer Dr Krishnaiah highlighted pressing environmental challenges, regulatory frameworks, and sustainable practices essential for conservation. Emphasising the transformative role of technology, he stated, “Technology is the key driver for change – from thermal energy to solar and green hydrogen–bringing alternative energy sources. It is only through experimentation and innovation that we as a nation can contribute to resource conservation and environmental protection.”

He underscored the importance of effective waste management and spoke about ‘Waste to Wealth’ policy, stressing the need to shift from a linear economic model to a sustainable circular economy. Chief Environmental Engineer M Rajasekhar elaborated on various government schemes, incentives, and policies designed to promote responsible waste management.

He encouraged students to explore career opportunities in environmental science and environmental engineering, particularly in areas such as sustainability, pollution control, climate research, and green technologies. Nazeena Begum, Environmental Engineer, Guntur, was also present at the event. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar appreciated the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering for organising the seminar and emphasised the urgent need to monitor weather parameters, especially in the rapidly developing capital city of Amaravati.