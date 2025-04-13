Live
Teja Junior College students top in Inter results
Inter second year student Ramya became State topper by scoring 991 marks.
Anantapur: Students of Teja Junior College, Anantapur, have achieved good ranks in Intermediate results. Inter second year student Ramya became State topper by scoring 991 marks. Vijayalakshmi 987, Fatima Sumaya 986, Navaneedh Krishna 986, Manasa 984, and Vinuta achieved 983 marks.
In Junior Inter BiPC, Reshnavi scored 435, Krishna Chaitanya 430, Navaneetha 430, Akshara 429, Pragya Reddy scored 427 marks.
In Junior Inter MPC, Keerthisri scored 465, Shamira 465, Induvardhan Reddy 464, Narayana Reddy 464, Lohit Reddy 463, Nithin 463, Satish Reddy 462, Varun Sandesh 462, Haripriya Reddy scored 462, Chandrapournami 462, M Kavya 462, Yashwanth Reddy 461, Pujitha Reddy 460, Hemanth Kumar 460 and Rakesh scored 460 marks. On this occasion, Teja Junior College Director Tejeshwar Reddy, chairperson Umadevi and others congratulated the
students, who scored best marks in Inter results. A cake was cut on the occasion.