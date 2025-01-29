Tejaswi Cultural Arts organises 8th Playlet festival

Vijayawada: The 8th Playlet Festival organised by Tejaswi Cultural Arts commenced on Monday evening at the Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall. The festival’s opening day featured two captivating playlets, drawing enthusiastic responses from the audience.

The evening began with ‘Guritappina Veta,’ penned by Pinnamaneni Mrutyunjaya Rao and directed by YS Krishneswara Rao. The play follows the story of a young man seeking easy wealth, targeting a wealthy individual for his gains.

However, the intervention of the rich man’s wife foils his plans. The cast included Y Bhaskara Rao, B Roopashree, E Bhagyaraj, BKNS Prasad, and Nagarajesh, whose portrayals were well-received. Technical contributions included makeup by Sridhar and background score by Sai Teja. This playlet was presented by Rasajhuri, Ponnur.

The second playlet of the evening, ‘Mulyam,’ scripted by Simhaprasad and directed by Venkat Govada, explored the theme of marital harassment, highlighting a woman’s struggles against her husband’s greed.

The impactful performances of Venkat Govada, Bhagi Siva Sankara Sastry, T Balagangadhara Rao, Santosh, Bhisetty Jyothiraj, Swaraj Kumar Bhattu, and Sadhu Syamprasad impressed the audience. Nagaraj provided the background score, while Phani managed the lighting. The playlet was staged by Govada Creations, Hyderabad.

Dignitaries such as Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, D Ramakoteswara Rao, Dontala Prakash, and N Mallika Reddy and others were present.