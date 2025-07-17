Telangana bags regional FCI inter-cricket title

Vijayawada: Telangana emerged as champions of the 8th Inter-Regional Cricket Tournament (South Zone) of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), defeating Andhra Pradesh in the final match on Wednesday. The two-day tournament, part of FCI’s sports and cultural promotion initiative, was hosted by the Amaravati Regional Office under the aegis of the Zonal Office (South) at the Green Hills Cricket Grounds in Nunna, Vijayawada.

The prestigious tournament, which commenced on July 15, featured six teams representing Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Zonal Office (South). Matches were played in a single round-robin format. By the end of the first day, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka secured their spots in the semi-finals. Following keenly contested semi-final matches held earlier on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana advanced to the grand finale. In the final showdown, Andhra Pradesh batted first, posting a total of 140 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 over.

Telangana efficiently chased down the target, reaching it in just 17.1 over to claim the championship title. The closing ceremony was attended by chief guest Vijay Kumar Yadav, general manager of FCI Andhra Pradesh, along with general managers from other states and Ravindra Duhan, Assistant Labour Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. Vijay Kumar Yadav and Karthikeya GM Sports presented the trophies to the victorious teams.