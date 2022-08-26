  • Menu
Telangana High Court exempts YS Jagan from attending CBI court in person

Telangana High Court exempts YS Jagan from attending CBI court in person
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing various criminal charges, got relief from the Telangana High Court.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing various criminal charges, got relief from the Telangana High Court. It has exempted Jagan from personal attendance for daily hearings in the court.

The court cancelled the CBI court orders to attend the hearing and agreed to Jagan's request to allow a lawyer to appear instead of him.

However, the High Court ordered chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before CBI court whenever it is necessary.


