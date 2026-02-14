Telugu Bhasha Sangeetha Mahasabhalu underway

Vijayawada: A unique three-day musical event titled ‘Telugu Bhasha Sangeetha Mahasabhalu 2026’ is being organised by Swarajhari at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here from Thursday to Saturday.

Founder - Secretary Modumudi Sudhakar stated that the programme is specially designed to highlight how Telugu language has been preserved and propagated through the musical compositions of eminent Vaggeyakaras such as Tyagaraja, Syama Sastri, Muthuswami Dikshitar, Annamacharya, and Bhadrachala Ramadasu, among many others. The event features demonstrative lectures combined with music concerts.

The programme commenced on the first day morning with a concert of Telugu compositions of post-Trinity lyricists, presented by the disciples of Ganduri Srinivasamurthy. This was followed by a demonstrative lecture on Keertanas of Srirakamacherla Venkata Dasu by Dr K Seshulatha Viswanath (Hyderabad). Dr Tekumalla Venkatappayya (Hyderabad) delivered an insightful lecture on the usage of Telugu language in Annamayya’s compositions.

The second session featured a lecture-demonstration by P Santhisri (Eluru) on Telugu movie songs. Pappu Sadasiva Sastry and his disciples rendered Annamacharya keertanas. Akondi Srinivas Rajarao (Kakinada) spoke on Telugu writings by non-Telugu authors, followed by a musical presentation of Venkatadri Swami Keertanas by Ragampudi Amulya and her group.

K Lakshminarasamma delivered a lecture on light music of Rajanikanta Rao and Mallik.

The day concluded with a concert by Tushara Purnavalli and her disciples, who rendered the Keertanas of Ramadasu.

The inaugural session was presided over by Annavarapu Ramaswamy. SAV Prasada Rao, LSM Ramasri, Ghazal Srinivas, Dr Dhulipala Ramakrishna, and Dr Kappagantu Ramakrishna were present on the dais.