Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe

In a successful rescue operation, several Telugu pilgrims stranded during the Kedarnath Yatra have reached safety in Guptakashi, with three more expected to arrive shortly. The situation unfolded when pilgrims contacted Vizianagaram MP Kalishetty Appalanayudu on Friday, expressing fears for their safety and difficulties in making their way to the base.

Upon receiving the distress calls, MP Kalishetty immediately alerted Minister Lokesh and the CM's office. In response, Minister Lokesh and officials from the Chief Minister’s office coordinated with authorities in Uttarakhand and the central government to ensure the pilgrims' safe retrieval.

Thanks to these swift actions, the stranded pilgrims were successfully brought to a secure location on Saturday. Grateful for the intervention, the pilgrims expressed their appreciation to MP Kalishetty, Minister Lokesh, and the Chief Minister's office for their timely assistance during a challenging situation.