Telugu playlet contest from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The 26th annual celebrations of Sri Krishna Telugu Theatre Arts will commence at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on February 19. As part of the celebrations, a three-day Telugu social playlet competition will be conducted from Thursday.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, DV Chandrasekhar, treasurer of the organisation, said that Sri Krishna Telugu Theatre Arts was founded 26 years ago by the late DV Satyanarayana Murthy. Over the years, the organisation has successfully conducted drama competitions not only locally but also in places like Bhilai and New Delhi.

A total of eight social playlets will be staged during the three-day festival, each reflecting diverse contemporary social themes.

On February 19, the competition will begin with “Anaganaga O Ratri” by Helapuri Cultural Association, Eluru. This will be followed by “Stree Matre Namah” by Swarna Surya Drama Lovers, Hyderabad. The first day will conclude with “Manchi Manushulu” by Ushodaya Kalaniketan, Katrapadu.

On the second day, “Agnisaakshi” will be presented by Chaitanya Kala Sravanthi, Visakhapatnam. The next playlet, “Mammalni Bratakanivvandi,” will be staged by Vijayawada Samskritika Samstha, Vijayawada. The day’s proceedings will conclude with “Cherigiponi Chirunama” by Harsha Creations, Vijayawada.

On the final day, “Chitikena Velu” will be performed by Telugu Kala Samithi, Visakhapatnam. The festival will conclude with “Priyamina Satruvu” by Kalaharathi Tirumali, Kakinada.