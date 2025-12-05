Telugu proficiency should be made must for jobs: Venkaiah

Machilipatnam (Krishna district): Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said there was an urgent need to protect and promote the Telugu language, calling on governments to implement a rule requiring proficiency in Telugu as a prerequisite for employment. He pointed out that interest in the Telugu language and its history is declining and urged that official correspondence be conducted in Telugu.

Naidu, along with the minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, vice-chancellor Prof K Ramji and others, inaugurated Krishna Tarang 2025 at Krishna University here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the NCC cadets saluted Venkaiah Naidu, followed by the formal inauguration of Krishna Tarang 2025, which included the release of balloons. A significant number of faculty, staff, and students participated in the celebrations.

In his address, Venkaiah noted the declining number of people interested in the Telugu language and its history, calling on governments to take the necessary steps to ensure that official communications are conducted in Telugu.

He also encouraged students to develop skills in both arts and sports alongside their academic studies. Naidu remarked that it is unacceptable for remnants of British influence to persist in a country poised to become the world's third-largest economy.

Minister Ravindra highlighted the launch of the Yuva Keratalu programme, which aims to showcase the hidden talents of youth, with over 40,000 participants. He commended Krishna University for its continual organization of Krishna Tarang.

Mandali Buddha Prasad expressed pride in Machilipatnam's historical role as a centre of arts and its contribution to the establishment of Krishna University, a district known for its freedom fighters, journalists, and prominent leaders.

APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana reflected on his long association with Venkaiah Naidu and encouraged students to draw inspiration from his journey.

Vice-chancellor Prof Ramji noted that students from the university have been excelling in the National Youth Festival and urged the youth to capitalise on the emerging job opportunities, as the world increasingly looks to India as a hub for talent.

Krishna University rector Prof M V Basaveswara Rao, registrar Prof N Usha, Krishn Tarang 2025 Convener Prof Dileep and others were present.