Telugu students excel in NEET results, Nara Lokesh congratulates

AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has celebrated the exceptional achievements of Telugu students in the recent NEET UG examination results

AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has celebrated the exceptional achievements of Telugu students in the recent NEET UG examination results, highlighting that six students from the state secured places in the top 100 rankings nationally.

In a statement issued following the announcement, Minister Lokesh congratulated the students for their outstanding performances. D. Karthik Ram Kiriti achieved an impressive 19th rank, while K. Mohita Sriram followed closely at 56th, D. Suryacharan at 59th, P. Avinash at 64th, Y. Sameer Kumar at 70th, and T. Shivamanideep at 92nd.

The Minister expressed his delight over the success of these students, noting that their accomplishments not only bring pride to the two Telugu states but also reflect their talent in navigating one of the most competitive exams at the national level. He expressed hope that these young achievers would go on to serve society through their future careers in the medical profession.

