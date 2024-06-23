Telugu youth killed in firing by assailant in America

A Telugu youth, identified as Dasari Gopikrishna (32) from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in America. Gopikrishna, who had been living in America for the past 8 months and working at a supermarket in Arkansas, was shot by an assailant while he was at the counter on Saturday afternoon.

The assailant fired a gun at Gopikrishna, causing him severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Gopikrishna succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday. The assailant fled the scene after the attack, leaving Gopikrishna's family members devastated and his hometown of Yazali in mourning.

Gopikrishna is survived behind a wife and a son, who are now left to cope with the loss of their loved one.

