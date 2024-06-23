Live
- Russia's provision of precision weapons to North Korea would leave no line for Seoul's aid to Ukraine
- Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as BSP’s National Coordinator, political heir
- 1 killed, 7 missing after landslide in China
- CM Chandrababu Condoles Death of Senior Journalist B. Muralidhar Reddy
- Prohibitory orders on Hyderabad outskirts after attempt to encroach government land
- Canara Bank's social media account on X hacked
- T20 World Cup: 'I can sleep better now', says Rashid after Afghanistan’s historic win over Australia
- T20 World Cup: Would've batted first vs India, but captain & coach did otherwise, reveals Shakib
- Dying terrorism in J&K has made our neighbour desperate: Lt Guv Sinha
- Ratnagiri Jets thump Nashik Titans to defend MPL crown
Just In
Telugu youth killed in firing by assailant in America
A Telugu youth, identified as Dasari Gopikrishna (32) from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in America
A Telugu youth, identified as Dasari Gopikrishna (32) from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in America. Gopikrishna, who had been living in America for the past 8 months and working at a supermarket in Arkansas, was shot by an assailant while he was at the counter on Saturday afternoon.
The assailant fired a gun at Gopikrishna, causing him severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Gopikrishna succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday. The assailant fled the scene after the attack, leaving Gopikrishna's family members devastated and his hometown of Yazali in mourning.
Gopikrishna is survived behind a wife and a son, who are now left to cope with the loss of their loved one.