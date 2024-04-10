Telugu Yuvatha demands ECI to take control of liquor shops

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to focus on the liquor shops in the state.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, he said that the YSRCP has been influencing the people by offering liquor.

He alleged that YSRCP has chosen a new path by giving tokens to the people and sending them to liquor shops where YSRCP sympathisers were appointed as contract staff.

The ECI should focus on this issue and have a vigilance on the transactions of liquor shops. A thorough auditing on liquor shops in AP has to be ordered. As the distilleries now come under the purview of the ECI, it has to order vigilance on them which are under the control of YSRCP leaders. How much quantity they have been producing, how much they are selling and other aspects should be watched intensely.

He said that the cash details of liquor shops which include how much they have been getting daily, how much is credited to the accounts and to where the balance is going are to be monitored. The liquor shops are allowing only one bottle to common people while they are giving several boxes to those who show tokens issued by YSRCP in-charges. In view of these aspects, the ECI should take bars and liquor shops to its control and implement online payment methods immediately.

Telugu Yuvatha parliamentary president Krishna Yadav, Constituency incharge Karanam Sandeep, state secretary RP Srinivasulu, Thota Vasu and others were present.