Telugu Yuvatha launches ‘My first vote for CBN’ programme for young voters





Tirupati

Telugu Yuvatha leaders launched a programme ‘My first vote for CBN’ here on Monday for first time voters. It was aimed at creating awareness to young voters on voter enrolment and casting their vote.

The programme was held at Delhi Public School auditorium in which Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu told the youth that everyone, who has completed 18 years of age, should enrol as voter.

He said that all the enrolled voters should check the lists frequently to ensure whether their names are there or not. It is important to cast vote in the elections to elect good leaders, who can develop State well.

The voters should vote in favour of those leaders, who work for the development of the State and bring in new industries, thereby increasing job opportunities.

A leader should have a vision to develop the State keeping in view future generations. Ravi Naidu recalled that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has led the State in the past towards development and created job opportunities.

TDP city general secretary Mahesh Yadav and Telugu Yuvatha State spokesperson K Rajanikanth Naidu said that they will cooperate with the youth to enrol as voters. By exercising their franchise as the weapon, youth can vote for good MLAs, who can develop their State immensely.

TNSF Tirupati parliamentary constituency president K Hemanth Royal and Telugu Yuvatha State secretary RP Srinivasulu felt that there will be an increase of 8 to 10 per cent new voters every five years, who play a crucial role in electing the new government. GATE colleges chairman Thammineni Venkateswarlu, P Vivek, Telugu Mahila State secretary Kumaramma, Thota Vasu, Ranjith naidu and others were present.