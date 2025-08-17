Live
Telugus will never forget Vajpayee
Vijayawada: A Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, and said he adhered to the philosophy of keeping the country first and worked towards it throughout his life.
The Telugu society will never forget the help Vajpayee had extended for the development of Andhra Pradesh, he said.
“Former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a bold visionary who adhered to the philosophy of keeping the country first and worked towards it throughout his life,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’. He hailed Vajpayee for his unique style of large-hearted politics.
A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with pushing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth.