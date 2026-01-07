Books remain timeless mediums of knowledge: Sisodia

Vijayawada: A state-level centenary meeting marking the culmination of the Padayatra commemorating former Education Minister Mandali Venkata Krishnarao was taken out as the Mandali Satajayanti Sabha, drawing eminent scholars, writers, and public figures. Participating as the chief guest, RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary, said that the place of the book as a medium of knowledge is eternal. He observed that any medium that serves as a bridge to knowledge can be regarded as a book, noting that while books were once created only by human intellect, artificial intelligence is now also producing them.

Sisodia explained that rapid technological changes are transforming the ways books are created, published, distributed, and read. However, he stressed that book lovers must ensure that the core purpose of books—spreading knowledge and enlightening society—remains unchanged, and that books are preserved and passed on to future generations. He said books have been the foundation of historic, spiritual, and social transformations across the world.

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar said book festivals help rekindle the love for reading among people and congratulated organisers and city residents for making such events successful. Senior journalist K Srinivas called for a collective strategy by publishers and readers to introduce the joy of print reading to a generation growing up on digital screens.

On the occasion, Sahitya Akademi awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad released the book “Diviseema Gandhi” on Mandali Venkata Krishnarao’s life, describing him as a principled leader who excelled in public service and language service alike.