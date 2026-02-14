Temple boards must act responsibly: Pawan

Tirupati: Deputy Chie Minister Pawan Kalyan said that governing bodies of temples must act responsibly to prevent irregularities and ensure proper protection of religious institutions. He stressed that temple boards have a duty to safeguard temples beyond politics and said many lapses had occurred even in Tirumala Temple during the previous government’s tenure.

The Deputy Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Srikalahasti giri pradakshina road from the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday. The road was built at an estimated cost of about Rs 10 crore. Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu and endowments secretary Dr Hari Jawaharlal participated in the programme at the Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said temples are symbols of civilisation and are deeply connected to the country’s arts, heritage, culture, and protection of dharma. He said he had long wished to perform giri pradakshina and would soon visit Srikalahasti Temple to offer prayers to the presiding deities.

He appreciated the efforts of the endowments minister in developing neglected temples and thanked him for his vision of constructing temples even in agency areas if devotees demand them.

He said that after Sivaratri, plantation drives would be taken up along both sides of the 22-kilometre giri pradakshina route under the supervision of the Forest Department to make it more pleasant for devotees.

The government aims to ensure that every devotee who performs the Srikalahasti giripradakshina receives the spiritual merit equal to performing Kailasagiri pradakshina.

The coalition government has been focusing on protecting Sanatana Dharma by improving temples and roads leading to them. More than Rs 40 crore is being spent through various schemes to provide road connectivity and facilities to around 22 major temples, while transport access is also being improved for several smaller temples. He suggested that the newly formed Srikalahasti Trust Board organise special Kailasagiri giripradakshina every full moon day similar to Arunachalam.

District collector Dr Venkateswar took part in the programme from Srikalahasti along with executive officer T Bapireddy, Devasthanam chairman Kotte Sai Prasad and other officials.

The collector said that the 22-kilometre route has been fully developed and made accessible for devotees.

He noted that the temple deities are taken along the route during Kanuma festival and Maha Sivaratri every year. Streetlights, signboards, drinking water facilities, toilets and security personnel have been arranged along the entire stretch to ensure convenience and safety for devotees, especially during night hours.