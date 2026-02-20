Temple doors to remain closed on March 3 due to lunar eclipse

Srisailam: The Executive Officer of Srisaila Devasthanam, M Srinivasa Rao has announced that the temple doors will remain closed on March 3, 2026, in view of the lunar eclipse.

According to the official press release on Thursday, the temple will be closed to devotees from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on that day as per traditional and religious practices observed during the eclipse period.

Owing to the closure, all Arjitha Sevas, Paroksha Sevas, and Kalyanotsavam tickets of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru will stand completely cancelled for March 3. In addition to the main temple, the doors of allied temples such as Sakshi Ganapati, Hatakeshwaram, Phaladhara–Panchadhara, and Sikhareswaram will also remain closed. The same restrictions will be applicable to all temples under the control of the Devasthanam.

The temple doors will open briefly in the early hours of March 3 at 3:00 a.m., during which Mangala Vaidyam, Suprabhatam, Pratahkala Pujas, and Mahamangala Haratis will be performed.

Devotees will be allowed Alankara Darshan of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru only between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. After this limited darshan window, the temple doors will be closed again at 6:00 a.m. in observance of the eclipse. Following the completion of the lunar eclipse, the temple doors will reopen at 7:30 p.m. After conducting temple purification, Mangala Vaidyam, Susandhya, and Samprokshana rituals, the Mahamangala Haratis will be performed at 9:00 p.m. Devotees will then be permitted darshan from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Devasthanam has also clarified that Anna Prasadam distribution will remain suspended for the entire day on March 3 due to the eclipse.