Temple management system launched

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 'Temple Management System' at the camp office here on Monday, bringing all temples under endowments department into one system.



Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the new system would help in eliminating corruption in temples, ensuring clean and transparent policies. Temple management system also includes temple information, online services for devotees, temple profiles, asset management, calendar, details of income and expenses. The devotees will have an opportunity to offer gifts through e-hundi through QR code.

Union Bank of India will operate the online payment system, which was started initially in Annavaram temple on a trial basis. The officials informed that the online payment system will be made available in 11 major temples by the end of this month. On the occasion, the Union Bank of India scanned QR code and offered Rs 10,116 to Annavaram temple via e-hundi.

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, principal secretary for endowments Vani Mohan, endowments commissioner Arjuna Rao, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Raj Kiran Roy G, State-Level Bankers Committee convener V Brahmananda Reddy, SLBC AGM and coordinator E Rajababu, regional head V Ramensh were present on the occasion.