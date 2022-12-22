Ten Ayyappa devotees injured after a bus overturns in Nandyal district

As many as ten Ayyappa devotees were seriously injured in a road accident in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.



Going into the details, a group of Ayyappa devotees from Hyderabad were traveling to Sabarimala in a mini bus when it overturned at Dibagunta in Nandyal district.



As a result, ten Ayyappa devotees in the bus were injured and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The two devotees are said to be in serious condition. It seems that there were 15 Ayyappa devotees in the bus at the time of the accident.



The accident took place while traveling from Hyderabad to Sabarimala. The police reached the spot and got the details of the accident and registered a case and are investigating.

