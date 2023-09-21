Live
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
- Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion
- Uttar Pradesh: 1.07 cr students take admission in classes 9 to 12
- Microsoft to announce Windows 11 23H2 today: All about the new AI-powered features
Just In
Ten injured after an RTC bus overturns in Markapuram
An RTC Indra bus overturned near the milk center on the local Markapuram road, resulting in 10 people being injured on Tuesday.
An RTC Indra bus overturned near the milk center on the local Markapuram road of Yerragondapalem resulting in 10 people being injured on Tuesday. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Markapuram when the driver lost control while trying to avoid an oncoming lorry on the highway near the Markapuram. As a result, the bus collided with a nearby structure and overturned in the fields.
The driver, Nageswara Rao, suffered serious leg injuries, while passenger D. Adilakshmi from Kanigiri sustained serious head injuries. Eight other passengers from Markapura, namely Dharani, Surendra Srinivas, Mantraiah, Chennamma, Bhuvankumar, Pothireddy, Mahbubbasha, and bus helper Issac, sustained minor injuries.
All the injured individuals were admitted to the local area hospital and received treatment through the 108 emergency services. SI G. Kotaiah stated that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.