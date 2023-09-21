Ten injured after an RTC bus overturns in Markapuram

An RTC Indra bus overturned near the milk center on the local Markapuram road of Yerragondapalem resulting in 10 people being injured on Tuesday. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Markapuram when the driver lost control while trying to avoid an oncoming lorry on the highway near the Markapuram. As a result, the bus collided with a nearby structure and overturned in the fields.

The driver, Nageswara Rao, suffered serious leg injuries, while passenger D. Adilakshmi from Kanigiri sustained serious head injuries. Eight other passengers from Markapura, namely Dharani, Surendra Srinivas, Mantraiah, Chennamma, Bhuvankumar, Pothireddy, Mahbubbasha, and bus helper Issac, sustained minor injuries.

All the injured individuals were admitted to the local area hospital and received treatment through the 108 emergency services. SI G. Kotaiah stated that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.